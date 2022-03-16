Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.81

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 305 ($3.97) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

