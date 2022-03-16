Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $271,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVDA traded up $15.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,044,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,496,238. The company has a market cap of $612.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.76 and a 200 day moving average of $255.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

