Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,230. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.57 and a 200 day moving average of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

