Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

