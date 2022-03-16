Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 772 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

