Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 366 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.71. 333,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.