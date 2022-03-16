Mitchell Gaynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.