Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 204.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,551 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

