Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,950 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 586,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

