Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

