Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,851.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 656,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 622,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

