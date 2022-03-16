Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.4 days.
Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.27.
