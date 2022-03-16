Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.4 days.

Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

