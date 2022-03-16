Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 256,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.