Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 256,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIST stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 1,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,837. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

