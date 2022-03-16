Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.41. 1,254,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

