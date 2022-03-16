Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

