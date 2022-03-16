MeiraGTx Holdings plc Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MeiraGTx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.63 on Monday. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 56,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

