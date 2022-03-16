MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in February

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,200 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 951,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEGEF. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

