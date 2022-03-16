MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDWD opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

