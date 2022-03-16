MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 230,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 75,102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. 1,961,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,713. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.