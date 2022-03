mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Trading 6.7% Higher

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.75. 129,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

