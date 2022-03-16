Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.
Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
