Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.12. 9,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $180.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

