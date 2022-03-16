Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

USMV traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,343 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

