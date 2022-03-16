Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 355,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.