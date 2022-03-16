Matthew J. Missad Sells 10,000 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

