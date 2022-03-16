Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Marui Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

