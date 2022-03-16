Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Marui Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

