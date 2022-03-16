Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marqeta in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

MQ stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

