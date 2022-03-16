Mark A. Schlossberg Sells 25,196 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. 798,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

