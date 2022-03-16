Mark A. Schlossberg Sells 25,196 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. 798,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.
CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.
About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
