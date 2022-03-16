Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

MTW stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 77.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Manitowoc by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

