Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $162,900,000.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ltd. Enervest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00.

Shares of MGY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

