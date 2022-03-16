Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.72

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.72 and traded as high as $92.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 140,795 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,280,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

