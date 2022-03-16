Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $21.69 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,934,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.36 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

