Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.43. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

