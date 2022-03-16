M. Gustavo Marturet Sells 2,189 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.