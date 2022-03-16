Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

