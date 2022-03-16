Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVLU. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

