Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 48.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

