Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $800,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

