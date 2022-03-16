Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $745,000 Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,800 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

