Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $543,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,357,211 shares of company stock valued at $199,249,480. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

