Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $404,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

