Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRY. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 918,469 shares of company stock worth $28,845,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

