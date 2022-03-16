Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2022 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

3/1/2022 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $3.00.

1/25/2022 – Lordstown Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

1/18/2022 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

RIDE opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 416,497 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

