Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.44

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.44 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 79.94 ($1.04). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 414,837 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.44. The company has a market capitalization of £303.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

