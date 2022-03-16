Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$119.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$111.00 to C$119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on L. Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.30.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$113.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.55. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$66.11 and a twelve month high of C$116.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$614,448.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $10,661,967.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

