LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,484,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 20,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,032. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

