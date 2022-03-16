Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in Linde by 24.8% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $294.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

