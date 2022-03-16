Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde stock opened at $294.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $264.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

