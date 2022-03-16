Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 51,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

