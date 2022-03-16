Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 475.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,808 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

